The Indiana Free Library’s summer newsletter is currently in production and library officials are excited to offer the public an upcoming full summer of activities.
Several new programs are coming to the library including a new Coding Club to supplement your love for coding in between Code Brave sessions. The new coding club will meet in the library beginning in June.
The “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading event will kick off June 13 with a kick-off pool party at Mack Park. Registration is required for this event, so please go to www.indi anafreelibrary.org for more information.
A new program for teens this summer is Teen Tech Time, where participants will share/review their favorite video games, learn new skills like video/audio editing and video game design, and complete fun projects such as stop-motion animation, podcasts, music videos and more.
The teen summer reading event will be back, and this year it is based on The Percy Jackson book series called “Summer at Camp Half-Blood.”
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is “Moms and Grandmas Week.”
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Mardelle Fish Story Room in the Children’s Department.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. The IFL Book Club meets on the second floor in the Community Room. Books are available at the library.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 2-6 in the Mardelle Fish Story Room and Craft Area.
WEDNESDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Crafternoons are back in person on the second floor in the Community room. Participants will go through the steps to make a beautiful craft while learning new skills and techniques.
This month participants will be making a cherry blossom painting. Registration is required and spaces are limited.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. The Craft House is an in-house arts and craft program for kids age 6 through 12.
All of the materials that are needed to complete projects will be provided by the library.
Registration is no longer required to attend, but masks for those over 3 years of age are.
If you don’t have a mask, you can pick one up at the desk in the Children’s Department.