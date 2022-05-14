Indiana Free Library has several adult book clubs to choose from according to readers’ interests.
The IFL American History Book Club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. in the Community Room. Refreshments are provided. The club moves through American history chronologically from the earliest known inhabitants to the present day. Our subjects range from some of the most well-known personages and events in American history to obscure instances and people that are remembered only slightly, but were important to our country for one reason or many. Each month’s reading can be found for checkout on the book club shelf on the first floor.
The Classics Book Club reads and discusses many classic works as well as modern classics. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Join this group for lively and in-depth discussions about the characters, setting, author and history of the era.
The IFL Book Club is the library’s longest-running book club, and meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The club reads a variety of titles including current fiction, nonfiction and even some young adult fiction.
The Read Around the World Book Club is the library’s newest book club. Participants will be reading nonfiction from around the world.
The Taster’s Club meets the first Wednesday of each month in the Community Room. A cookbook from the library’s collection is chosen by the members each month at the meeting, and each member also chooses a recipe to prepare and bring to share among the others at the next month’s meeting. Tips and tweaks to each recipe are discussed, and then a new cookbook is chosen. The circulation librarians will make a copy of your chosen recipe so that you can take it home and prepare it for the next meeting.
The IFL True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Community Room. This book club’s subjects cross time periods and countries for stories of people and events. The only thing those stories need to be is true. Refreshments are served at the meeting. Books are available for checkout with your library card on the book club shelf on the first floor.
For the library’s youngest readers, there is the We Be Book N’ Book Club. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is suitable for children age 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. The club meets in the Children’s Department for a lively discussion on the books being read. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the book club material shelf.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is “Tree Week.”
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Mardelle Fish Story Room in the Children’s Department.
• 6 to 7 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by J.K.Rowling. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. The club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Mardelle Fish Story Room of the Children’s Department. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor of the library.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. This month the group will be reading “Fifth Sun” by Camilla Townsend. The club meets on the second floor in the Community Room. Books are available for checkout in the library.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 2-6 in the Mardelle Fish Story Room and Craft Area.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. The Craft House is an in-house arts and craft program for kids age 6 through 12.
All of the materials that are needed to complete projects will be provided by the library.
Registration is no longer required to attend, but masks for those over 3 years of age are.
If you don’t have a mask, you can pick one up at the desk in the Children’s Department.