The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. Like those old corny sci-fi thrillers? Bring your sarcastic humor to share and critique some of the original black and white versions of those scary movies we watched as kids. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations of the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson. “ART and the HUMAN FIGURE Part 1”: The evolution of visual concepts on the human condition is discussed here with examples chosen from the range of art history. How we have seen ourselves within our designed worlds to how we have struggled with the self as a battleground is discussed with art as the stimulus. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern. Presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me & a Cup of Tea. Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department on the second Tuesday of each month.
This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., A Taste of History. Join IFL on the third Wednesday of each month for this program, which will explore history through food. Come learn and taste your way through moments in history and the foods that have shaped the way we eat, complete with samples of historical foods. While there is no cost, registration will be required and limited for space purposes. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841. Participants will meet in the Community Room.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (Homeschool Program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 1 to 2 p.m., We Be Book ‘N Tween Book Club. “The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.” by David Levithan.
Come in and socialize with other homeschooled tweens. Participants discuss one book each month after they read it and work on a short craft related to the book’s theme. Books will be available for checkout one month before each meeting so that participants have time to read each one. Books are chosen from book reviews and were published in 2022, so they’re new. There is no need to register and this program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., LAMP Information Session. LAMP (Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians) will visit the library to discuss its free accessibility services. It features materials for anyone with accessibility issues for print materials to make sure they always have something to read. IFL will be signing people up for the program at the event and will have applications in-house. There also will be a display of items that patrons can use from LAMP. This is a free service to all Pennsylvanians, no matter their age or situation. For more details, visit https://my lamp.org/.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club. Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids can learn through play. Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. With added features that enhance the group playing experience, the Education Edition is packed with fun new possibilities to bring the Minecraft journey to life. This club is a free program for kids ages 11 to 14. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.