The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop: Getting to know the IFL website. Participants will explore IFL’s website. Learn how to find information about all of the services and programs offered at the library. Registration is required as space is limited, and can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org on the Upcoming Events page or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations on the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson. “Visual Art and Well Being”: A brief, thematic survey of examples on how art has served to present our evolving sense of well-being and pleasure. Stops will include Impressionism, Fauvism, Holland in the 17th century, Minoan, Pop Art and Abstract Expressionism. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern. Presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “A Most Beautiful Thing” by Arshay Cooper. The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Books are available for checkout.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Each month, participants will create a unique craft, learn new skills and explore different techniques. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in Community Room on the second floor. This group is open to adults and teens. Registration is requested on the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org so there are enough supplies for everyone to craft.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club is back. Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids can learn through play. Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. With added features that enhance the group playing experience, the Education Edition is packed with fun new possibilities to bring the Minecraft journey to life. This club is a free program for kids ages 11 to 14. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in on the second Saturday of every month and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
IFL has a new Digital Help Desk. Do you have technology-related questions? Are you curious how to navigate some of the services offered by the library? IFL now has available appointments for Digital Assist Tech help. IFL’s digital services navigation librarian is here to help you find solutions for all of your tricky tech needs.
For help with any tech or digital service-related queries, email Lauri Fletcher at lauri.fletcher@indianafreelibrary.org or call the library at (724) 465-8841 to book a 30-minute appointment (in person or over the phone). You can also visit www.indianafreelibrary.org and fill out a request for help under the Online Services tab.