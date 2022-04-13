The Indiana Free Library held its annual Awards Reception on Friday to honor several individuals and companies for their commitment to the mission of the library by serving and strengthening the community by supporting literacy and lifelong learning.
Honored were Susan Wheatley, representing AAUW, who received a Certificate of Appreciation for her work on the grant to secure the Code Brave youth coding program; Tamie Blank, Indiana Area School Board/Library Board of Trustees liaison; Michael Vuckovich, IASD superintendent; Walter Schroth, IASD school board president, accepting the Amicus Libri Honor for the district; George Lentz, chairman of the White Township Board of Directors, accepting the Amicus Libri Honor for White Township; Neal Beer, Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees president; and Joanne Mast, recently retired children’s librarian, who was honored for her 22 years of dedicated service in that role.
Also recognized were Amicus Libri Honoree Armstrong Power; Trustee Emeritus Honoree Gian Pagnucci for his service to the Board of Trustees; Sarah Royce, who received a Certificate of Appreciation for her volunteer work in revamping the IFL digital databases; and Dana Driscoll, IUP English professor and part of the university’s Jones White Writing Center in partnership with the library, which opened a Community Writing Center.
The writing center offered free tutoring in writing and a series of six workshops. All of these events were free and open to the public.