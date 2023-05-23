The Indiana Free Library presented three annual awards at a ceremony Wednesday.
The Amicus Libris Award for generosity in library support was awarded to Susan and Jack Delaney for their years of support to the Indiana Free Library. Poom Sunhatchawi Taylor was honored for her nine years of service as a member of the board of trustees who worked tirelessly on fundraising for IFL’s Annual Stacks fundraiser and is now cycling off the library board.
Local artist Chuck Olson was awarded with the Outstanding Service Award following the creation and presentation of a multiple-week series of outstanding and enlightening evening Art Discussions.
Each year, the Indiana Free Library recognizes the efforts of board and community members who help the library continue to present quality programming, a vast book selection in its catalog and a community meeting place that its patrons have grown to know, love and appreciate.
If you would like to find out how you can be a part of this initiative, please visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to find out more information about volunteering, being a board of trustee member or donating to help IFL continue to provide to the community.
