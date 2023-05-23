IFL awards

Pictured, from left, are Jack and Susan Delaney, Amicus Libris awardees for 2023; Poom Sunhatchawi Taylor, nine years of service as a member of the board of trustees; Josie Cunningham, board of trustees president accepting the award for Chuck Olsen, who was unable to attend the program; and Kate Geiger, Indiana Free Library director.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Free Library presented three annual awards at a ceremony Wednesday.

The Amicus Libris Award for generosity in library support was awarded to Susan and Jack Delaney for their years of support to the Indiana Free Library. Poom Sunhatchawi Taylor was honored for her nine years of service as a member of the board of trustees who worked tirelessly on fundraising for IFL’s Annual Stacks fundraiser and is now cycling off the library board.