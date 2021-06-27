The Indiana Free Library and the American Association of University Women is looking for volunteers to assist with a coding camp for girls this summer. Code Brave will teach computer coding basics as well as problem-solving skills and teamwork.
The library is looking for mentors to help facilitate this two-week coding camp. A $150 stipend will be available for the mentors who are chosen and an informational and training session for mentors will take place before the camp begins.
For more information about this opportunity or to sign up to be a mentor, please email Susan Wheatley at wheatleyse@gmail.com or Lauri Fletcher at reference@indianafreelibrary.org.
Code Brave is a beginner course that will teach coding, critical thinking and creativity.
The camp offers innovative whole group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. The camp will meet Monday through Friday from July 12 to 23. Students in grades 3 through 5 will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and students in grades 6 through 8 will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Sign-up is required and space is limited. Code Brave is offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
Email Lauri Fletcher at reference@indianafreelibrary.org or visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales — Wee Tales (ages birth to 5 years). This week out theme is “The Tails We Love.” There is still time to register for our “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program. The deadline is July 16.
Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Teen Tales: “Mrs. Big.” Did you ever wonder how the giant’s wife felt about Jack and his beanstalk?
This fun tale is from her perspective, how they got the castle in the sky and what happens after Jack’s visit.
Then make a fun planter to grow your own “magic” beans. Meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and prerecorded videos.
Programming can be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesday at Waterworks Park. The program will be held at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana) and registration is necessary. This week the library will continue with the theme The Tails We Love.
The Indiana County Humane Society will be at Waterworks to talk about the types of pets at the society available for adoption and how to take good care of those pets.
There may also be some “non-traditional” pets that show up to visit with participants too.
If you have missed the previous two weeks, check out Indiana Free Library on Facebook to see the program’s first two guests.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales, Short Tales (ages 6 to 12).
This virtual 2021 summer reading library program is perfect for kids aged 6 to 12.
Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun are included. The library will continue with the theme The Tails We Love.
All programming today can be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of different crafts.
A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.