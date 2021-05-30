The Indiana Free Library is preparing for a summer of fun. Registration begins this week for the Tales and Tails Summer Reading Program. Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child. To reward participation in summer reading, children will receive prizes and can enjoy a free swim at Mack Park Pool on July 30.
All participants must be registered in the summer reading program by July 16. Register each child to receive the activity supply kits that include all of the craft supplies needed to complete the weekly activities. Register for in-person Wild Wednesdays separately and join us at Water Works Park for some great outdoor learning. On Tuesday, you can register you and your child for the Great Reading Adventure. This is a reading log where you can earn prizes for reading.
Pre-readers (ages birth to 5) will read 200 minutes. Kids ages 6-11 will read 300 minutes. Teens will read 1,000 minutes and for every 50 points added, will earn a chance in our end-of-summer raffle. For adults, for every book added, participants earn a chance in the raffle. The registration link is available online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs next week:
MONDAY
Closed in observance of Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon: True Story Book Club: “Not Without my Daughter,” by Betty Mahmoody. To join this club please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving a copy through Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Come into the library and browse the collection, reserve a book via Grab-N-Go Service or use computers by appointment.
THURSDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Children’s Advisory Council is presenting Family Nature Palooza at Blue Spruce Park. Join the library as kites return. The booth will be set up and stocked with a supply of free kites. Staff will be offering help to build kites, but participants can also bring one.