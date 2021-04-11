Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• Cruise into Kindergarten, 3 to 3:30 p.m, on www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. The class this week is “Sorting and Measuring.For registration information contact Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
• IFL Virtual Book Club, 7 to 8 p.m. “When All is Said,” by Anne Griffin. A tale of a single night. The story of a lifetime. If you had to pick five people to sum up your life, who would they be? If you were to raise a glass to each of them, what would you say? And what would you learn about yourself, when all is said and done? This is the story of Maurice Hannigan, who, over the course of a Saturday night in June, orders five different drinks at the Rainford House Hotel. With each he toasts a person vital to him: his doomed older brother, his troubled sister-in-law, his daughter of 15 minutes, his son far off in America, and his late, lamented wife. And through these people, the ones who left him behind, he tells the story of his own life, with all its regrets and feuds, loves and triumphs. Email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for a link to the Zoom meeting. Chosen titles can be read from the cloudLibrary or a copy of a book can be reserved by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving through the library’s GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabn go@indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m., www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page or YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones from birth to age 4, but everyone is welcome. The theme is “Pets.”
WEDNESDAY
• Crafternoon … on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• Stories and Stars, 3 to 3:30 p.m. Hear a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the library’s science collection. After story time, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones. The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page and the website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. If you have any questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m. on www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page or YouTube. Thursdays are more for ages 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of “Pets.”