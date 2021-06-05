If you are reading this Saturday, you could still have time to get to Blue Spruce Park for the Children’s Advisory Council Nature Palooza. The Indiana Free Library will be at a booth with a new stock of fresh kites to put together and fly. The event will conclude at 3 p.m.
There are seven days until our Summer Reading Kick-off at Yellow Creek State Park, set for June 12. Don’t forget to register for the Tales and Tails Summer Reading program. Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child.
This year there are activities available for children of all ages. Mondays will offer Wee Tales, which is perfect for children ages birth to 5. Monday programming will be found online.
Tuesdays are dedicated to Teen Tales. Each participant will receive a copy of “A Wolf at the Door and Other Retold Fairy Tales,” edited by Ellen Datlow and Terri Windling. Each week the group will explore a different tale, discuss other versions of this story and create a unique craft. Once registered, participants will be able to pick up a supply kit for all of the crafts and activities for the summer. Teen meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and prerecorded videos.
Wednesdays will surely be wild as they are called Wild Wednesday for a reason. The group will meet in person at Waterworks Park in White Township from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A very special and entertaining guest of the library will offer a short presentation on our theme (30 minutes to one hour) to kick off the day. There also will be an activity during a question-and-answer time. Library staff will leave after crafts are completed, but participants are encouraged to remain to enjoy the park. The park is open until dusk.
On Thursdays, programming will be for children ages 6 to 12. This will all be found online after 3 p.m. There will be many stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun. To participate, register on the website; necessary materials to complete crafts can be provided. Remember that registration for Wild Wednesdays is separate but also required to ensure enough materials and space.
To reward participation in summer reading, kids will receive prizes and can enjoy a free swim at Mack Park Pool on July 30. All participants must be registered in the summer reading program by July 16 to participate in the swim at Mack Park.
This week, at 3 p.m. Thursday, the library offers Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft with detailed online instructions from our librarian, Lauri. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
The second Code Brave: A Coding Club for Girls session is set with a two-week coding camp from Monday, July 12, to Friday, July 23. Girls in third through fifth grades will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and those in sixth through eighth grades will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Library officials are looking for someone willing to become a mentor for Code Brave to assist from July 12-23. As a mentor you will receive an honorarium for three hours of service each camp day. A training session for mentors will take place on June 24 at 1 p.m. To apply, email Lauri Fletcher at reference@indianafreelib rary.org.
Visit the website www.indianafreelibrary.org to find current hours for browsing, Grab-n-Go and computer appointments. Also, take advantage of the summer and register for one of the Gale Courses. Gale Courses offer a wide range of highly interactive, instructor-led courses to take entirely online. As a library card-holder in good standing, patrons are entitled to these courses at no cost. Free courses run for six weeks and new sessions begin every month.