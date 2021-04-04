The Indiana Free Library offer a lineup free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Cruise into Kindergarten, 3 to 3:30 p.m., at www.indi anafreelibrary.org, on Facebook and YouTube. Our class this week is preparing meals. For registration information contact Val at if lkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• True Story Book Club: “Titanic: Voices from the Disaster,” by Deborah Hopkinson, 11 a.m. to noon. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. For a Zoom invite, email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using Grab-N-Go service.
• Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m. at www.indianafreelibrary.org, on the IFL Facebook Page and YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones from birth to 4 years, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is wildlife.
WEDNESDAY
Crafternoon … on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions.
• Stories and Stars, 3 to 3:30 p.m. We’ll read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the science collection. The pre-recorded video will be posted onto our IFL Facebook page and this website by 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
3:00 — 3:30 p.m. — Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org on the IFL Facebook Page and YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for children ages 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of wildlife.