The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for next week.
MONDAY
Indiana Free Library will be closed in observance of Independence Day. Library staff would like to wish you and your family a safe and happy holiday.
“Tails and Tales — Wee Tales” will still be broadcast to the website and Facebook at the normally scheduled time, from 3 to 4 p.m., for children ages birth to 5 years.
This week the theme is “French and Indian Tales.” Time is running out to register for the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program.
The deadline is July 16.
Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child.
TUESDAY
• True Story Book Club, 11 a.m. to noon, “Charlie Chaplin,” by Peter Ackroyd. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom.
The group reads and discusses many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
• Teen Tales: Instructions, 1 to 2 p.m. “‘Instructions’ is, quite literally, that: It’s a tale of what to do when you find yourself in a fairy tale. It’s always best to be prepared for these things, after all.” — Neil Gaiman. Can you follow the instructions? We will be following the instructions to make a book hedgehog.
Meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and recorded videos. Programming can be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
Wild Wednesday at Waterworks Park, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program will be held at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana) and registration is necessary. This week we will continue with our theme “French and Indian Tales.”
Artillerie de Rois will set up a living history camp and tell tales of how the British and French once fought in this very area over control of the lands in what becomes Indiana County, Pa.
If we should experience inclement weather, the program we be rescheduled to Friday and registrants will be notified via email, Facebook and on the website calendar.
THURSDAY
• Code Brave mentor meeting, 1 to 2 p.m. Are you interested in becoming a future mentor for the coding club? Join the Code Brave team to learn about coding, facilitating future club meetings and helping build a community of young coders. Mentors will need to provide copies of clearances to work with children.
This includes the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check.
A $150 stipend will be provided to mentors at the end of the program. Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for more information.
• Tails and Tales, Short Tales (Ages 6-12), 3 to 4 p.m. Virtual 2021 summer reading library program.
Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included. We will continue with our theme “French and Indian Tales.”
All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org
• Crafternoon…on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.