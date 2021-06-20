The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3 – 4 p.m., Tails and Tales – Wee Tales (ages birth – 5 years) This week the theme is “Our Helpful Insect Tails, Pollinators and Plants.” Don’t forget there is still time to register for our “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program. Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child.
• 7 – 8 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club: “Wolf Hollow,” by Lauren Wolk (ages 10-13) Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or you can get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving through our GrabNGo service.
Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
This is the perfect time to join a new book club.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. IFL American History Book Club: “Love and Hate in Jamestown,” by David A. Price. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss its latest reading in American History.
Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history.
Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
For a Zoom invitation to the monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 1 – 2 p.m. Teen Tales: “Months of Manhattan.” This week we will be discussing “Months of Manhattan,” by Delia Sherman.
This is the story of stepsisters Liz and Beth and a magical painting comes to life in a forgotten corner of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The painting’s cosmopolitan cast of 12 seasons asks two girls how they like every season and each is rewarded for their answers. Following the discussion, make a rainbow wall hanging.
Once registered, participants will be able to pick up a supply kit filled with supplies for all of the crafts and activities for the summer.
Meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and pre-recorded videos.
Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The program will be held at the Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana, PA 15701) and registration is necessary.
Welcome to Wild Wednesdays. This week we will continue with the theme Our Helpful Insect Tails, Pollinators and Plants, in person. Louisa Fordyce, Penn State Master Gardener, will be on hand to talk about bees, butterflies and other pollinators that keep Earth beautiful.
She will also help plant flowers and other native plants in the gardens at Waterworks.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club on Zoom, “Song of the Lark,” by Willa Cather. Read and discuss many of the great works of classic literature.
This month the club will discuss “Song of the Lark,” by Willa Cather. Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for more information. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving your copy through our GrabNGo service.
• 3 – 4 p.m., Tails and Tales, Short Tales (ages 6-12).
Virtual 2021 summer reading library program. Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included. We will continue with our theme: Our Helpful Insect Tails, Pollinators and Plants. All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.