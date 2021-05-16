The Indiana Free Library will reopen for foot traffic and browsing on May 22.
Masks and social distancing are required inside the building for in-person browsing.
Grab N Go hours will continue to be available Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For safety, the library has added air purifiers, touch-free hand sanitizers in traffic areas and will have increased sanitizing.
All library staff are vaccinated and will be masked.
If you are not able to mask up for any reason, you are welcome to continue using Grab N Go services.
Visits should be limited to a half-hour to promote social distance and everyone’s use of the library.
Seating has been removed from most areas.
The new book rack is restocked and ready for viewing. Interlibrary Loans will start up again. There are DVDs and audiobooks, great reads and board games.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• IFL 2020 Cruise Into Kindergarten Graduation Party, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, “Circus Mirandus,” by Cassie Beasley, (Ages 9-12), 7 to 8 p.m. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9 to 14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels.
Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service.
Email Val at least a day before the meeting for a Zoom link to the discussion. You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or getcopy of a book by calling or emailing (724) 465-8841 or iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube
Tuesdays are mainly for little ones aged birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme this week is “Endangered Species,” which is in conjunction Endangered Species Day on May 21.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook
Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of different crafts.
A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided.
Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and You Tube
Thursdays are geared more for kids age 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome.
The theme is Endangered Species.