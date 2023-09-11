The Indiana Free Library welcomes you to our lineup of free programs for the week beginning today.
MONDAY
6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me and a Cup of Tea.
Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department. This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Story Time in the Hen House.
Story Time at the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 3-5 and takes place every Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning — Bat Boxes.
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects. No registration is required and as always, this program is free and open to the public.
*Please note that this particular program is geared for 6- to 11-year-old children and the discussions and activities that we work on can be too difficult for younger children to understand or perform by themselves. You are welcome to bring younger siblings to the library while the older ones attend the program, but we ask that they play in the main part of the children’s department while the homeschool program is going on.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, as there is a mud kitchen on the grounds for the little ones to play with, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain there while the kids tend the gardens and their plants.
The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. The last meeting for the season will be Sept. 27.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten — Letters and Sounds.
Cruise into Kindergarten is back for fall 2023. This is an in-house library program for kids ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten) on Thursdays in the Story Room and Children’s Craft Area starting Sept. 7. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.”
Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). Please don’t worry if you can’t make it this fall. There will be another “Cruise” in the spring 2024.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Do, Re, Mi Kids: IFL Kids Music Program — Silly Singing Sounds.
A brand-new afternoon program for kids ages 3-6. Participants learn a little about music and movement during this program using simple instruments (including their own voices), websites and podcasts, reading materials and interactive games. We even may make our own musical instruments every once in a while. No registration is necessary for this program and it is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Fall Bucket List: Join IFL and create a fun way to try out new fall activities for you and your family. Participants will create a list of activities they want to try this fall, then use those ideas create their fall buckets. Sign-up is required via IFL’s website or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids ages 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
