The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Toddler Tales. Toddler Tales is a library program for kids age 2 to 3 and takes place every Monday in the Story Room and Craft Area. Participants will read a short story together, usually a new book, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “Summer of ’49” by David Halberstam. True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month on the second floor. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Story Time in the Hen House.
Story Time at the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 3-5 and takes place twice every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club.
Taster’s Club goes international. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos.
August’s book is “Scandinavian Comfort Food” by Trine Hehnemann. Come to the library to select your recipe, and staff will make a copy for you.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6:30 p.m., Kids Movie Night at the Library.
Kids Movie Night will be held in the Children’s Department with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. Popcorn is provided. Blankets are optional. No registration is necessary. To view the movie title, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time.
This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
IFL staff would like to extend their most heartfelt “thank you” to everyone who attended the 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now.” Each week, so many children and their caregivers came into the library and learned many new things, had so much fun and created something to take home. IFL couldn’t have done it without the public’s continued support and participation. The Indiana Free Library is a Gold Level PA Forward Star Library. PA Forward® is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens. Book clubs meet several of the literacies including basic, civic and social, and health.
The Indiana Free Library strives to meet the five literacies in a variety of online and in-person programs throughout the year. Staff members are currently in the planning stages for fall programs and will have the calendar updated to reflect all the new and continued programs. Please check the IFL calendar at www.in dianafreelibrary.org for the most up-to-date schedule of events.
