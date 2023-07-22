The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club.
“On the Trail of Assassins: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Murder of President Kennedy” by Jim Garrison. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
Storytime at the Hen House is a library program for kids age 2 through 5 and takes place twice every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants will be animating their drawings. Did you ever want to see your drawing come to life? This week we will draw a simple figure then upload it to our computer and animate it.
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Drone Challenge No. 2.
Participants will be meeting at IUP — please be sure to make a note of this. We will meet behind the Hilton Garden Inn and adjacent to the football field where there is plenty of free parking after 4 p.m. This is the second part to IFL’s two-part Drone Challenge series. We ask that you only attend this event if you have registered for and attended Drone Challenge No. 1. If you have any questions, please contact Jacque Benhart by calling the Library at (724) 465-8841 or via email at ifl90.jb@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. For IFL’s last Wonder Wednesday, participants will have a “Chopped” competition. Participants will be divided into teams and choose a recipe and ingredients from a list to prepare for the others in the program. We’ll taste-test and judge each other’s culinary creations.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online and food will be provided from Thai @ Indiana restaurant. This is a free program.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque. This book club meets the fourth Thursday of the month. Books are available at the library for checkout.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday.
Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will be working with Snap Circuits. Stop in to learn basic engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using building components with snaps to assemble electronic circuits.
• 4 to 5 p.m., YA Artisan Workshop.
Join IFL for an awesome ice tie-dyeing project. Please bring one cream/white pre-washed item; for example, a T-shirt, sweatshirt, bandana, pillowcase or anything void of color that you would like to tie dye. Everything else to complete the project will be provided. Registration is required and can be made at www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., All Together Now! Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party.
We will meet at the Yellow Creek State Park, beach pavilion. Please make plans to join IFL for its Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party at the park. The last summer reading event for the year will be a fun time at Yellow Creek State Park. The party is for all those who participated in any Summer Reading Program at the library including Book Babies, Terrific Tuesdays, Teen Tech U, Wonder Wednesdays, ThinkFun Thursdays, Wee Ones, The Craft House and STEM Play Day and/or logged in minutes for The Great Reading Adventure. There will be lots of fun things to do, food and the beach to relax on for the last time all together for the summer.
The party will happen, rain or shine. The schedule is as follows:
• Park Educator Lisa Meadows will be leading us on a Stream Critter Walk at 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please wear clothing and shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty and wet (or preferably bring extra clothes and rubber boots for the stream).
• We’ll provide a light lunch and refreshments at 12:30 p.m.
• After lunch, you can relax on the beach or take part in some fun games with prizes and paint some more kindness rocks. (All the ones we painted at the kick-off party are gone.)
We have rental of the pavilion all day, so those who choose to stay and play on the beach have access to the pavilion even after we leave. If you are planning to attend, we ask that you please register for the party on the library’s website before Thursday at 6 p.m. so that we have a good count for the Stream Critter Walk and lunch.
We would like to thank everyone for participating in IFL’s 2023 All Together Now Summer Reading Program.
