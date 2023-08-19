The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Toddler Tales.
Toddler Tales is a library program for kids age 2 to 3 and takes place every Monday in the Story Room and Craft Area. Participants will read a short story together, usually a new book, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Learn Office Now: Excel. Do you find yourself feeling frustrated with Office programs? Have you ever wished that you could find something or someone who could help you with basic office applications? IFL has the perfect series for you. Come into the library for a one-hour class on Excel. In this class, learn how to create formulas and charts, use functions, format cells and do more with your spreadsheets. This class is for beginners that are interested in learning about Microsoft Excel. Sign-up is required. Register by visiting the IFL website’s Upcoming Events page and clicking on the “Learn Office Now” entry on Aug. 21 or by calling (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club. “Moon Shot: The Inside Story of America’s Apollo Moon Landings” by Jay Barbee, Alan Shepard and Deke Slayton.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Story Time in the Hen House. Story Time at the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 3-5 and takes place every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “North & South” by Elizabeth Gaskell. This book club meets the fourth Thursday of the month. Books are available at the library for checkout.
• 4 to 5 p.m., YA Artisan Workshop.
Join IFL for mason jar painting and flower arranging. Each young adult will have the opportunity to paint a jar and learn how to create a perfect bouquet with greenery and hydrangeas. Registration is required and can be made at www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time.
This program is for kids ages newborn through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids ages 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
Mark your calendars and plan to join local author Kevin Patrick in an Indiana Library Book Group Discussion about his book, “Near Woods; A Year in an Allegheny Forest,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the library, 845 Philadelphia St.
At its heart, “Near Woods” is a nature book that explores the relationship between communities and their near-woods patch of nature by examining the natural and human history of White’s Woods adjacent to Indiana. Patrick has taught geography at Indiana University of Pennsylvania since 1993, and has authored and co-authored other books, including “Route 6 in Pennsylvania” with Elizabeth and Curtis Roseman, “Pennsylvania Caves and Other Rocky Roadside Wonders” and “Diners of Pennsylvania” with Brian Butko and Kyle Weaver. Organizers ask that interested individuals please register for this event by calling the library at (724) 465-8841 or by visiting the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org, clicking on the Sept. 6 “Near Woods” event and registering via the link on the page in the upper right-hand corner.
