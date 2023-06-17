Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Learn Office Now! Microsoft Word: Learn the basics of creating a Word document. Participants will cover creating a new Word document, reviewing the different menus and saving the document. This class is for beginners that are interested in learning about Microsoft Word. Sign-up is required. Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org or call the library at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants are going to finish their paper circuits and build robots using paper, batteries, and copper tape.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. This week, we will Chalk R Walk. Participants will work outside on the sidewalk and use their shadows to create sidewalk art. This program is free, but organizers ask you to register on IFL’s website so there are enough supplies for everyone.
• Noon to 1 p.m., Taste of History. This month IFL will be featuring the food of Abruzzo, Italy, featuring guest speaker Donna Tersine. IFL’s Taste of History program will explore history through food. Come learn and taste your way through moments in history and the foods that have shaped the way we eat, complete with samples of historical foods. While there is no cost, registration will be required and limited for space purposes. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841. Participants will meet in the Community Room.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online website and food will be provided from 9th Street Deli.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
This book club meets the fourth Thursday of the month. Books are available at the library for checkout.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday.
Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will be finishing their paper circuits and build robots using paper, batteries and copper tape.
• 4 to 5 p.m., IFL Unbook Club. There is not a single title that members are reading together, unconventional book club, but they do gather once a month and share one takeaway from their most recent reading challenge. Coffee and a comfortable chair are available for the hour. Teens: Bring a friend for an additional stamp in your passport. This program is for teens and young adults.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
IFL’s first week of summer reading is officially in the books. You can join in on the fun too. Don’t forget to register for IFL’s “All Together Now” programs at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/summer-reading.html.
