The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Toddler Tales.
Toddler Tales is a library program for kids age 2 to 3 and takes place every Monday in the Story Room and Craft Area. Participants will read a short story together, usually a new book, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop. This month for IFL’s Digital Skills workshop, participants will be learning Email Basics. This class will go over setting up an email address, sending and replying to emails, and keeping your email organized. Sign-up is required. Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org or call the library at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me and a Cup of Tea.
Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department. This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Story Time in the Hen House.
Story Time at the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 3-5 and takes place every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Tissue Paper Watercolors: This month participants will be creating a beautiful watercolor “painting” using tissue paper. Sign-up is required on the IFL website or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
