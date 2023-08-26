The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Toddler Tales.
This week at Toddler Tales IFL will have a very special guest. Make plans to join for a special story time and craft with help from the newly crowned Indiana County Fair Queen and alternate. They will be in the ilbrary to read fair-themed stories and help participants with a fair-themed craft. IFL is so excited to welcome royalty into the library. Toddler Tales is a library program for kids age 2 to 3 and takes place every Monday in the Story Room and Craft Area. Participants will read a short story together, usually a new book, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs and learning some things. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Story Time in the Hen House.
Story Time at the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 3-5 and takes place every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
KIDS Grow: Gardening Club is canceled this week due to the Indiana County Fair being at Mack Park. The program will resume Sept. 6 and the last meeting for the season will be Sept. 27.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages newborn through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids ages 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
Mark your calendars and plan to join local author Kevin Patrick in an Indiana Library book group discussion about his book, “Near Woods; A Year in an Allegheny Forest,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the library, 845 Philadelphia St.
At its heart, “Near Woods” is a nature book that explores the relationship between communities and their near-woods patch of nature by examining the natural and human history of White’s Woods adjacent to Indiana. Patrick has taught geography at Indiana University of Pennsylvania since 1993, and has authored and co-authored other books, including “Route 6 in Pennsylvania” with Elizabeth and Curtis Roseman, “Pennsylvania Caves and Other Rocky Roadside Wonders” and “Diners of Pennsylvania” with Brian Butko and Kyle Weaver. Organizers ask that interested individuals please register for this event by calling the library at (724) 465-8841 or by visiting the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org, clicking on the Sept. 6 “Near Woods” event and registering via the link on the page in the upper right-hand corner.
