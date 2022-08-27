At the August 2022 scholarship picnic, the Indiana Garden Club awarded the Alice O’Dell and Julia Pound scholarships to two promising students, Elizabeth Bruner and Jenna Conrad.
Bruner is a resident of Blairsville. She will begin her post-secondary career at Penn State University this month.
She is majoring in wildlife and fisheries science with a minor in forest ecosystems. Her 4-H coach describes her as an “active and well-rounded” member, completing a massive amount of work in many different project areas. Bruner looks forward to leadership opportunities in 4-H, expanding her black walnut business and furthering her education in conservation.
Conrad is a resident of Indiana. She will begin her first year of college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where her studies in ecology and conservation will position her to work as a wildlife ecologist and pursue her passion to help the environment. Her science teacher credits Conrad’s positive attitude and hard-work ethic for excelling in projects in and out of class.
Conrad has always been interested in the outdoors. By participating in activities that have allowed her to explore those interests, she has focused on a career that will allow her to further her research and activism in the environment.