Scholarships presented

Pictured, from left, are Candy Joseph and Jan Berls, co-presidents of the Indiana Garden Club; Elizabeth Bruner, scholarship recipient; and Jonelle Dongilla, chairman of the scholarship committee. Missing from the picture is Jenna Conrad, also a scholarship recipient.

 Submitted photo

At the August 2022 scholarship picnic, the Indiana Garden Club awarded the Alice O’Dell and Julia Pound scholarships to two promising students, Elizabeth Bruner and Jenna Conrad.

Bruner is a resident of Blairsville. She will begin her post-secondary career at Penn State University this month.

