The Indiana Garden Club will hold its 45th May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, near Indiana.
May Mart 2021 will feature a variety of vendors offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and shrubs as well as crafts, handmade items and food. Visitors will enjoy some new vendors as well as returning favorites.
New to May Mart this year is a change in hours, listed above, and an admission charge of $1 per adult.There is no admission fee for children.
With May Mart being the club’s only fundraiser and since last year’s May Mart was canceled, this year’s admission fee will assist in the club’s objectives.
Some of these objectives are community beautification, Arbor Day planting, participation in the community garden and to stimulate awareness of environmental concerns and promote an active interest in gardening.
One of the returning highlights is the club’s “Orphans Court.” The court features plants from garden club members personal gardens that are available to be “adopted” by those attending May Mart. Selling plants from club member’s gardens is a tradition that has become so popular over the years, that customers have begun to request certain species and varieties of plants. Club members provide space in their gardens to house and baby the orphans as well as grow plants from seeds and cuttings.
The money raised by selling these plants goes back into beautifying the community and to donations to local environmental concerns. The club also extends an invitation to the public to donate orphans.
Fresh floral arrangements will once again be on display throughout both days of May Mart. The arrangements are created by our members and many of them will be available to win in our scholarship drawings. All funds received assist our scholarship recipients.
The horticulture displays are composed of a variety of foliage and blooms from members’ gardens. This colorful and educational display assists visitors in identifying the plants that they might have or may want to plant in their gardens.
Visitors from a wide spread area around Indiana attend May Mart every year, including children who can enjoy the club’s “Kids Korner” area, designed to encourage young children to develop an interest in gardening. Due to COVID-19, Kids Korner will not have hands-on activities this year, but it will be set up so children can choose a young seedling to take home.
The Garden Mart will be located next to Orphan’s Court again. This area will encompass gently used garden items, tools, flower vases, unusual planting containers (some with plants!) and much more, both new and used.
This year’s co-chairwomen for May Mart 2021 are Deb Stumpf and Jan Berls.
For more information regarding May Mart 2021, please email igcinformation@gmail.com, visit our website www.indianagardenclub.org or call (724) 541-4318.