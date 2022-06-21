The Indiana Gazette has promoted, as of Monday, two of its employees to new positions within the organization. Jess Uptegraph was named advertising manager for the Gazette, Blairsville Dispatch and Shopper’s Guide, while Kylie Jasper has been assigned to the newly created role of multimedia coordinator.
A native of Smicksburg, Uptegraph is a graduate of West Shamokin High School and Lenape Vo-Tech in Ford City, where she graduated with honors. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania before earning a degree in photojournalism from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
“I enjoy working with the public and helping businesses,” Uptegraph said. “My family has multiple small businesses in Armstrong County and I enjoy helping them. I am looking forward to networking with other small businesses and being more involved with the community.”
After starting at the Gazette as a freelance photographer in 2012, Uptegraph became the Gazette’s full-time staff photographer in 2014. A year later, she moved over to the advertising department as a sales consultant.
“Since that time, she has been instrumental in driving revenue for our advertising sales department by handling key accounts, driving revenue for sponsorships and special sections, along with being a champion of digital marketing for our clients,” Gazette Publisher Brian Nalepa said.
In Jasper’s new role as multimedia coordinator, she will have a dual role with responsibilities split between the newsroom and advertising department. Nalepa said Jasper will provide support for the sales staff while also helping the newsroom with obituary writing as well as other newsroom tasks that will include writing feature stories for the Blairsville Dispatch.
“My parents have subscribed to the Gazette since I was a kid, so it feels very surreal to be a part of the team that puts this paper together every day,” she said.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and all that I am learning in the process.”
A native of Blairsville, Jasper attended Grove City College, where she majored in communications with a minor in journalism. In college, she worked on the weekly student newspaper, The Collegian, as a writer and editor.
“She joined the Gazette as a part-time sales assistant in April and, in a short amount of time, has demonstrated a passion for our business and providing outstanding service for our customers,” Nalepa said.