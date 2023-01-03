A member of The Indiana Gazette staff has earned national recognition as a “sales superstar” in a monthly trade news magazine covering the newspaper industry.

Jess Uptegraph, advertising manager for The Indiana Gazette and its parent company, Samples News Group, is one of 16 overall honorees for 2023 in Editor & Publisher’s second “Sales Superstars” class. She is featured in E&P’s January 2023 issue, which was released Sunday.

Jess Uptegraph

Jess Uptegraph