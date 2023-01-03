A member of The Indiana Gazette staff has earned national recognition as a “sales superstar” in a monthly trade news magazine covering the newspaper industry.
Jess Uptegraph, advertising manager for The Indiana Gazette and its parent company, Samples News Group, is one of 16 overall honorees for 2023 in Editor & Publisher’s second “Sales Superstars” class. She is featured in E&P’s January 2023 issue, which was released Sunday.
“I did not believe the email I received saying I was selected,” she said. “I am honored. I was so surprised I did not tell anyone due to not believing it. I am very proud of my job and what we do for our small, local community papers. The Indiana community has always been a key role in my daily job and personal life. I enjoy what I do, which allows me to make clients into lifelong friendships.”
The 2023 class is a mixture of digital, print and broadcast news executives and associates noted for their “resilience, fortitude and out-of-the-box thinking to succeed in today’s sales environment.” The 16 honorees span the age range, years of experience and small to large markets around the nation.
“Sample News Group and our team here at the Gazette could not be prouder of Jess being selected for this award,” said Indiana Gazette Publisher Brian Nalepa. “This past fall, when Editor & Publisher was looking for nominations for ‘Sales Superstars,’ our management team immediately thought of Jess.”
Uptegraph, who has worked for the Gazette for more than 10 years, was promoted to advertising manager last summer. She began her career at the Gazette taking photographs for the news and sports departments, primarily working nights and weekends.
She still lends a hand in taking photographs of breaking news, as well as helping to monitor the Gazette’s website and social media content. Uptegraph played a key role in working with Apple and Google to develop the Gazette’s first digital news app for use on iPhone and Android devices.
“I still enjoy taking photos of any event,” she said. “My favorite is sports.”
Uptegraph told E&P she was approached by a co-worker to move over to the advertising department and, “being a people person,” felt she could do well in the setting.
“I moved over to advertising and never looked back,” she said.
Nalepa said Uptegraph, especially in the last seven months as advertising manager, has demonstrated “an unprecedented passion for moving the Gazette forward with innovative sales ideas,” as well as partnerships and sponsorships for advertising clients and community stakeholders.
“Most important is the leadership and teamwork Jess brings to our operations by working between departments at the Gazette and assisting with sales development initiatives at other Sample News Group properties.”
Nalepa added that 2022 was a great year for the Gazette and “Jess was instrumental in that success.”
Uptegraph credits her success to her co-workers in Indiana and throughout the company.
“I could not have received this recognition without the support and help from the amazing team at The Indiana Gazette and Sample News Group,” she said.
Uptegraph told E&P that media sales representatives should take the time to learn about the new digital world and how it will help not only themselves, but their clients.
“Depending on the type of message a client is trying to get out to customers, you need to be able to customize by knowing everything in your toolbox — from online sponsorships, traditional banner ads, email blasts, geofencing, behavioral targeting, OTT (Over-The-Top, or the act of marketing to an internet-connected audience via streaming content), SEO (search engine optimization), SEM (search engine marketing) and social media,” she said. “You must trust the data and show the client tangible results from the campaign you executed for them. Work with them to show attribution based on the data. Constantly monitor the campaign’s performance and be able to change quickly if it is not working by tweaking the creative or revaluating the target audience.”
Uptegraph told E&P that print news media “is not dead,” but she’s learned to also embrace digital and use it as a complement to the print product.
“I have learned that the (people who) struggle are the ones that need the extra push and don’t fully understand what the digital options are offering,” she said. “I was once told to embrace the changes. Things will look different than they did five, even two years ago. With digital options, you get to learn something new every day. I like digital as it’s constantly changing.”
To read the complete E&P story, visit https://bit.ly/3IfWQVJ.