Hadley Lawer was 2 years old and getting ready for day care one day when her mother, Sara Lawer, noticed that she wasn’t putting her leg down.
“I thought it was just something in her shoe,” Sara said. “But then I looked at her leg and it was really swollen. More swollen than would be normal for 2-year-old legs.”
After a trip to the doctor for swollen knees, the family, from Indiana, came away believing the cause to be Lyme disease.
“That’s what the doctors began treating her for at the time,” Sara said. “Lyme typically presents that way. But, after a month it wasn’t getting better. It was actually getting worse. So we started to have more in-depth conversations on what it could be.”
Sara’s roommate in college had had juvenile arthritis. Upon remembering that, she brought up the possibility with doctors at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“Sure enough, that’s what it ended up being,” she said.
It was then, around August of 2016, that Hadley was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Idiopathic means unknown, because researchers don’t know why children develop JIA.
“After the official diagnosis, we had to go to Children’s (Hospital) to have her joints drained about every six months,” Sara said. “They would put her under and drain her joints and give her injections. That was the best course of action at the time. It was a lot of specific location style treatments.”
Hadley received those treatments for two or three years. It was a reactive treatment, however, and not a proactive one. Her family also helped her to do yoga, use Epsom salts and implement other homeopathic remedies to supplement the treatment.
“We eventually said, ‘Alright, we’ve done this. What’s the next step?’” said Sara. “She got started on methotrexate, which is a very strong medication for a 4- or 5-year-old. She did well at first but started having some adverse side effects, hair loss and mouth sores ... she just got sick on it. So we did injections of it and that made her a little less sick. We also added Humira. Now she’s only on it since we upped the dosage of the injection. Her symptoms are manageable, but she’s not in remission. She’s still an active case.”
Hadley gets injections every other week. “Just this past spring, she started giving herself her injections,” Sara said. “She’s going to be 8 on Monday, and she’s already doing that all by herself.”
Even dealing with this painful and debilitating condition that often restricts Hadley’s ability to keep up with other children her age, the disease has not affected her positive spirit and determination to do good things.
In fact, Hadley serves as the team captain of Hadley’s Heroes, a team that was put together to support the nearly 300,000 children who are living with arthritis, just like she is. The team fundraises for the Arthritis Foundation.
“Our first contact with the foundation was right after we got the diagnosis,” Sara said. “They sent along a free power pack with lots of literature and resources and a little bear that you could heat in the microwave. It was a lot of great info to help us on our journey.”
When they realized that the foundation held an annual walk around the time of Hadley’s birthday, they decided to form a team and get involved.
“Since it was around her birthday, we told everyone that she doesn’t need anything,” Sara said. “So, instead of getting her gifts, we asked that people make donations to the walk, and that’s how we started back in 2018. Our first year we raised over $5,000, and the team just gets larger every year.”
Hadley’s Heroes has raised around $55,000 since their first year operating in 2018. This total does not include the nearly $7,000 and counting that they’ve raised so far this year.
“We’re so happy to give back,” Sara said. “We’re so lucky to have good insurance and great doctors, and we want to help others get the care they deserve. Her meds are expensive even with our insurance, so I cannot begin to imagine what it’s like for families that don’t have it. It’s what she needs to survive, and others should have that opportunity as well.”
The team has hosted multiple events in the community since its inception. There have been ice cream nights at The Meadows and a few fundraising nights at Chipotle. They also do a T-shirt fundraiser that features designs drawn by Hadley herself.
“It’s so great to see the difference in drawings that she does each year,” Sara said.
Hadley has also spoken at events and was the Youth Honoree at the 2019 walk in Pittsburgh. Last year, at the Bone Bash in Pittsburgh, she and Sara were keynote speakers.
Due to the pandemic, fundraising the past two years has been mostly virtual, but this year the team has been trying to do more in-person events.
Coming up on Friday, Hadley’s Heroes is hosting an event at Levity Brewing Co. in White Township. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the loft. The event is family-friendly and will include a cash bar, appetizers, kids’ activities and more information about Hadley’s Heroes and their mission.
“A portion of beer sales will go to the walk team,” Sara said. “There’s going to be other places to donate as well. We’ll have a tub set up for cash donations, but really it’s just a chance for us all to get together and enjoy each other’s company. There will also be complimentary appetizers from our family to everyone as thanks for their support.”
Sara is thankful for all of the local support that’s been given to the team. “The local community has really been fantastic,” she said. “We like to work with small businesses to give back and pay it forward as much as possible.”
She gave special shout-outs to: “Penn Mechanical Group, for ongoing financial support; Red Oak Branded Solutions, specifically Sara Gaston for all of her support with the Hadley’s Heroes T-shirts year after year; The Meadows of Indiana, specifically Jodi and Joe Bier, who are always willing to host us for a Meadows night; and to Levity, we hosted our celebration party there last year — it was during that event we decided to try a fundraiser in the loft this year; and to the entire Indiana County community, as we couldn’t do this without them!”
Sara is also grateful to those she meets at these events, just because it helps to spread the word about juvenile arthritis.
“So many people don’t even realize that it’s there,” she said. “Meeting people and telling stories helps to start the conversation around kids having arthritis. So many people look at us like we’re crazy when we tell them. They think it’s just an old person’s disease, but it’s not. It’s prevalent in kids but people just don’t realize it. So we’re grateful to bring awareness. All of the support and money we receive goes directly to the foundation and what it is they’re doing. It’s a very worthy cause.”
“My husband, Andy, and I are proud of Hadley and her continuous courageous spirit! Even on her bad days, Hadley always has the biggest smile! It is remarkable to witness her can-do attitude; she inspires us daily!” she added.
The Walk to Cure Arthritis will be held in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Those who would like to donate to Hadley’s Heroes, but are unable to make it to the fundraiser, can donate online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4hsnhbbv.