Nine-year-old Raya McCombie, of Indiana, is traveling to Chicago today to compete to be the National Elks Hoop Shoot champion.
In March, McCombie competed against two state champions from Elks New York and Elks New Jersey and won an all-expense-paid trip to the competition from the national Elks organization.
“I don’t do anything before the shot,” McCombie said, referring to the speed at which she gets the ball out of her hands and in the hoop. “I just get the ball and shoot it.”
Whatever she’s doing, it is working. At the regional competition she made 20 of 25 free-throw shots and won the shoot-out by two shots. At the state competition she made 18 of 25 shots.
Representing Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, McCombie will compete in the 8- and 9-year-old girls’ division against 11 other Elks regions around the country. The Indiana lodge has a rich history and big success sending 8- and 9-year-old girls to the national competition. In 2014, Marlee Kochman competed and in 1987 Laura Zoldak competed and won the national title.
McCombie, a fourth- grader at Eisenhower Elementary in Indiana, is a typical 9-year-old who is passionate about sports. Days are spent in school, then at basketball practice and weekends are spent cheering for IUP basketball, when they were in season, and competing for an AAU basketball team with girls from Marion Center, Purchase Line, Saltsburg and Indiana. McCombie just happens to have a knack for understanding the mechanics of nailing free-throw shots under intense pressure.
McCombie’s family held a send-off party for her at The Coney on Philadelphia Street on Wednesday evening where friends, family and a few locally famous fans dropped by to wish her luck.
“It’s going to be so cool for her,” IUP men’s basketball guard Dave Morris said. “I remember being her age, my experiences with the game and just really falling in love with basketball. She gets this awesome chance to compete in Chicago and see a part of the world she’s never seen. She’ll never forget this. I’m so excited for her.”
Morris and IUP basketball ball players Dallis Dillard and Shawndale Jones joined the send-off party, playing more than a few rounds of air hockey with McCombie and her friends.
Raya and her parents, Dave and Kelly, along with their older daughter, Ava, a sixth-grader at Indiana Junior High School, boarded a plane for Chicago today to begin their whirlwind experience.
Finalists will trade playing cards, have a tour of Solider Stadium and get in some practice time before the main event on Saturday morning at Wintrust Arena, where the WNBA Chicago Sky play. McCombie is scheduled to shoot third in the field of 12 competitors who averaged 22 shots at their regional competitions.
“We’re just excited for Raya to have this experience,” Kelly said. “It’s certainly going to be a memorable occasion, and she is excited to compete.”
The Elks National Hoop Shoot contest has been developing gritty kids for 50 years. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free-throw program for youths ages 8-13. McCombie’s competition will be live-streamed, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.