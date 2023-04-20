Raya McCombie and IUP basketball players

Raya McCombie stood with IUP men’s basketball players Dave Morris, Shawdale Jones and Dallis Dillard, who dropped by her send-off party Wednesday ahead of competing Saturday in the National Elks Hoop Shoot contest in Chicago.

 Submitted photo

Nine-year-old Raya McCombie, of Indiana, is traveling to Chicago today to compete to be the National Elks Hoop Shoot champion.

In March, McCombie competed against two state champions from Elks New York and Elks New Jersey and won an all-expense-paid trip to the competition from the national Elks organization.