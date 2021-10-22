Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania has honored six Indiana-area Girl Scouts for their recent community service efforts.
The Scouts from Troop 40805 have been presented the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest recognition for achievement in Girl Scouting for those in the Junior Girl Scouts program.
Those recognized “for making a lasting difference in the Indiana community,” according to the Scouts leaders, were members Morgan Blystone, Stella Empfield, Ava Hutchinson, Laura Keppich and Rebekah Tew, all sixth-grade students at Indiana Area Junior High School, and Sienna Quinn, a fifth-grade student at Horace Mann Elementary School.
The Bronze Award recognizes Girl Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects that address important community needs.
Junior Troop 40805 members identified hunger in the community as the cause they wanted to address, and each performed at least 20 hours of volunteer service and completed several projects that focused on bringing awareness to the issue of hunger and food insecurity.
To bring awareness, troop members organized and carried out several projects, including:
• Holding two food drives that garnered 1,200 pounds of nonperishable items for Indiana County Community Action Program food bank.
• Volunteering to fill Power Pack food bags for distribution in public schools in Indiana County.
The Scouts teamed with the new Forest Food community garden in the Chevy Chase community of Indiana on several efforts to fight hunger, including:
• Conducting a clean-up day to prepare the area for future plantings;
• Building and donating a Little Free Pantry for the use at the garden;
• Purchasing and donating fruit trees for the garden; and
• Creating brochures and sending them with letters to 90 Indiana County businesses with a goal of educating and encouraging them to hold a food drive with employees in their companies.
“We can help our community in so many ways, but most importantly it is our job to make a change that will last forever,” said Empfield.
“I enjoyed being able to work as a team to help our community in so many different ways.”
The troop was supported in their Bronze Award effort by troop leader Dottie Neal and volunteers Sue Dickson, Jan Keating and Craig Neal. The Scouts offered thanks to the businesses and organizations in the Indiana community that donated manpower or facilities to the effort including Indiana County Community Action Program, Food Forest Community Garden, Indiana Giant Eagle and their generous customers who donated money and canned goods, the neighbors and friends of Forest Manor neighborhood who gave generously for a food drive, and to the parents of each Scout who supported the girls in their efforts.
The members of Troop 40805 used their strength, talents and skills and put their plan into action to earn the Bronze Award while each taking a leadership role.