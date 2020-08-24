Margot Morton’s flame burned bright in the 1950s when she reigned as the premier junior golfer in the state. Then it was abruptly extinguished — by Morton herself.
The youngster who grew up in a home across the street from the Indiana Country Club — who appeared in a record seven U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships, won a record three Pennsylvania Junior Girls’ titles and rubbed elbows with future LPGA Hall of Famers at the Churchill Valley Women’s Invitational — put away her clubs for good while still a teenager.
To some it was a mystery not even Sherlock Holmes could have solved.
“I think she almost stopped playing golf cold turkey,” said her son, Sam Rikkers, a lawyer in Madison, Wis., where all four Rikkers children reside. “The stories are she played such intensive golf, perhaps pushed by herself and perhaps pushed by her father, that when she left Indiana for boarding school near Philadelphia, a place called The Baldwin School, I don’t know if she played much after that. She certainly never played as an adult.”
One of the finest golfers to ever come out of Indiana County essentially turned her back on a game that brought her widespread acclaim and enough trophies to fill a den in the family home.
The girl wonder of the golf course, as Bill Hastings dubbed the diminutive Keith School student in a long-ago Indiana Evening Gazette column, took up the game at an age when most of her friends were preoccupied with dolls.
“I guess I was almost 6 when I started hitting the ball around,” Morton told Lou Prato in a 1957 Gazette story. “When I was 8 I got my first men’s clubs, and they were cut down to fit me. I was about 9 when I received my first woods and irons.”
Morton’s first coach was her father, Earl, who operated Morton Drug Store on Philadelphia Street. When he went golfing, little Margot often tagged along, and she soon expressed an interest in learning the game. A left-hander, Morton would stand facing Margot and she would, in mirror image, mimic his swing.
“The effect was wonderful, but I made certain she picked up none of my golfing faults,” he told Associated Press writer Jack Lynch in a 1958 story. “I’m a 100-average Sunday duffer myself. I know the fundamentals and I can teach them to Margot, but I can’t put them into practice myself.”
Margot blossomed under his tutelage. In 1954, at the tender age of 11, she entered her first U.S. Girls’ Junior tournament at Gulph Mills Country Club near Philadelphia, the youngest competitor in the field.
“At 11 years old I was trying to make like the touch football team, right, and I probably got cut,” quipped Tim Rikkers, who works in commercial real estate. “I mean, it’s pretty amazing what she did at that age.”
Morton had earned runner-up honors for the ICC club championship not long before, the adults humbled by this “sort of impish little girl,” joked Anne Rikkers, who works in hospital administration. “Young Miss Morton,” the Gazette noted, “gave proof of great promise as a coming golfer.”
Indeed, she would win the first of her multiple ICC championships a year later. Morton practiced fanatically, worked hard to refine her strokes and exhibited a brand of mental toughness seldom seen in someone so young. She was soon collecting all manner of hardware.
“My granddad and grandmum had a den in their house, and there were shelves on one side,” recalls Margot’s niece Jill Eden, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz. “My grandfather’s hunting trophies were in there — I remember there was the head of an elk and a fish. But the whole other wall was Margot’s. There were silver bowls, platters, trophies … all the things that she had won.”
Included were three trophies for capturing state junior girls’ championships. Nearly 60 years would pass before anyone matched her feat.
Morton made her state tournament debut at 13 in 1956 at Fox Chapel Country Club, but if she was overwhelmed by the surroundings or the competition, it didn’t show. Morton shot an 88 in the third and final round to win by a comfortable eight-stroke margin.
She faced a stiffer challenge in 1957. Morton battled Jackie Leary, of Paoli, down to the wire at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill before emerging victorious by a single stroke. She then completed a three-peat in 1958, firing a final-round 81 at Sandy Run Country Club near Philadelphia to win by a whopping nine strokes.
Morton’s record of three consecutive championships has never been equaled, and her total of three titles wasn’t matched until 2018, by Kaitlyn Lees, of Bryn Mawr.
She could conceivably have won additional state honors. Morton was eligible to compete for two more years before aging out, but she was denied the opportunity. For reasons no one at the Pennsylvania Golf Association, which sponsors the event, can explain, the junior tournament was discontinued for nine years starting in 1959.
Meanwhile, Morton made qualifying for the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships an annual rite. Perhaps the highlight of her years at the national tournament was advancing to the quarterfinals of the match play event in 1958 at Greenwich (Conn.) Country Club, where she lost 1-up in 19 holes to Judy Eller, who was en route to her second title. Morton made an unprecedented seventh appearance in the tourney at Tulsa, Okla., in 1960.
“She held that record until pretty recently,” Eden said. “She was actually a trivia question in a golf magazine. My husband’s a golfer, and I remember we got a magazine and one of the questions asked who was the longest running women’s junior competitor. Well, I knew the answer to that.”
Not until 2015 did someone — Megan Khang — match Morton’s feat. Mika Liu joined the exclusive seven-timers club in 2017.
When she was 13, Morton shared a course with some of the premier professional golfers in the land. She competed in the amateur division of the Churchill Valley invitational as the youngest entrant. Morton shot a 72-hole total of 363.
“She did well in such illustrious company,” noted Gazette sports editor Will Doerge. “In a few years she should be one of the top amateur golfers in the district.”
What likely thrilled Morton more than her performance was the golfing royalty she encountered at Churchill Valley. The professional division featured the likes of Mickey Wright, Patty Berg, Louise Suggs and Marlene Bauer (later Hagge), all future LPGA Hall of Famers.
Proximity to such legends might have inspired a golfing prodigy to consider one day following in their footsteps. But joining the pro tour never seemed to appeal to Morton.
“I don’t know about turning professional,” she told Prato in 1957. “I want to get a college education, get married and have a family. I really love golf, but I don’t know if I want every putt to mean a dollar.”
Instead of turning pro, Morton turned away from the game.
Why did the teenage phenom spurn her great love? No one knows for sure, but her children can provide some insight.
“She started at such an early age,” said Josh Rikkers, who works in real estate with brother Tim. “And given the amount of practice that was involved — because in order to get that good you’ve got to practice a lot — I think it might have been burnout. She played and practiced like crazy because her dad kind of said, here’s what’s gonna happen. So I’m sure that at some point she had a love-hate relationship with golf.”
That makes sense to Tim.
“The world of athletics is littered with stories about parent-coaches who live vicariously through their kids and burn their kids out, right?” he said. “It’s not an uncommon story. I’m sure there was an element of that.”
But maybe Morton didn’t lose her love for the game so much as she simply found other interests worth pursuing. Academics, for example. She flourished at The Baldwin School, graduated from Denison (Ohio) University in 1964 and, after marrying Frederick Rikkers a year later, earned two master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin. She taught high school English for years, then segued into a second career as a financial planner.
Golf by then was nothing more than a fuzzy memory from her distant past. She rarely talked about her childhood passion with family members, and her trophies were never displayed. She didn’t even pick up a club again before she died in 2004 — with one notable exception.
“Her sister, Joanne Edgerly, and her husband, Edge (James), lived in New Castle, and Joanne invited her to play in a member-guest tournament at the club,” Tim recalled. “She hadn’t played in 30 or 40 years. They shot a qualifying round and my mother had the low score. And then they won the tournament. That’s pretty classic.”
Anne recalls it vividly.
“I was a middle school girl at the time so I was excited to hang out at the country club pool and flirt with the boys,” she said. “I remember my mom and my aunt coming over to me, the two of them kind of giggling. And my aunt said to my mother, ‘How is it that you don’t play for years and years and all of a sudden you come to this tournament and win it?’”
That’s easy. Once a champion, always a champion.