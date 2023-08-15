Republican candidates were present at the Summer Picnic recently hosted by the Indiana County Republican Committee at Blue Spruce Park.
Their message was the importance of voting in November whether in person or by mail-in ballot.
August 15, 2023
Congressman Guy Restenthaler, R-District 14, along with Judge Harry Smail Jr., candidate for Superior Court, were the featured speakers at the summer picnic. The meal was catered by Cunningham Meats. A longtime tradition of offering homemade desserts was enjoyed by all, with Gilbert Woodley’s chocolate strawberry pie winning the blue ribbon.
The Indiana County Republican Committee’s Fall Banquet will be Oct. 26 at Indiana Country Club, with Dave McCormick as the guest speaker.
