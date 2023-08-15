GOP candidates-picnic

Pictured are, from left, Eric Miller, candidate for county auditor; Bob Manzi, candidate for re-election as district attorney; Tony Sottile, candidate for magisterial district judge 40-2-01; Robin Gorman, candidate for re-election as county commissioner; Randy Degenkolb, candidate for re-election as county prothonotary; and Mike Keith, candidate for re-election as county commissioner. Not pictured are Bonni Dunlap, candidate for re-election to county auditor, and Bob Fyock, candidate for re-election to sheriff.

 Submitted photo

Republican candidates were present at the Summer Picnic recently hosted by the Indiana County Republican Committee at Blue Spruce Park.

Their message was the importance of voting in November whether in person or by mail-in ballot.