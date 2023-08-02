How much could one get done in two hours?
That was a challenge for those taking part in Tuesday’s observance of the 40th annual National Night Out at IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
There literally was something for everyone, in terms of food and drink, entertainment and amusements, and the opportunity to get to know the plethora of agencies and businesses taking part, within the two-block portion of North Seventh Street where many events are held throughout the year.
Meant to help that process Tuesday evening was a scavenger hunt, where kids could get a free Kona Ice for getting an initial or signature from these public service agencies:
Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana County Sheriff’s Department, the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove, Indiana County Jail, Indiana County Probation, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department, IUP Police Academy, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Indiana County Emergency Management and “any other partner present and set up at the event.”
There were parades of a sort as cadets from the IUP Police Academy marched around carrying blue and red balloons.
There were free hot dogs for the kids as part of Hot Dog John’s offerings as he moved his cart from its usual location aside the Indiana County Court House two blocks away.
Al Craigie offered a wide variety of classic rock and other popular music.
Go Bonkerz brought an inflatable bounce house, which once again was a hit for many of the children in attendance there.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission didn’t have any alligators to offer (it was one of the agencies involved in Monday’s search of the Kiskiminetas River near Apollo for an alligator turned loose upriver at Avonmore), but it did have an example of a bear trap to show the curious, used to lure a nuisance bear and then take the animal away for a new location.
For a dollar, as part of a fundraiser for Indiana’s comfort K-9s, one could get a unique example of comfort food — a cupcake in a cup with Cocoa Puffs cereal.
The comfort K-9s, Axel and Scout, also were on hand with their Indiana Borough Police Department handlers.
Booths available in IRMC Park also included Peoples Gas (with “natural gas safety tips from Freddy the Flame”), Blairsville Area Reality Tour (which also was touting the Eighth Annual Indiana County Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Aug. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Sherman Street Park in Clymer), American Red Cross from Greensburg, Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission from Shelocta, Community Guidance Center, Alice Paul House and James Leigh Coffee Company.
Among the handouts available Tuesday night was a coloring contest IUP Police Department is conducting for children ages 2-10.
The two youngsters who do the best job coloring an IUP Police badge and car will receive $10 gift cards for McDonald’s, and an IUPPD Challenge Coin.
Those who picked up those coloring books have until Friday at 7 p.m. to drop off their entries at the department, 650 South 13th Street, Indiana.
If you missed Indiana’s National Night Out (or those Tuesday in Clymer and Punxsutawney), there also are National Night Out events scheduled tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. in Northmoreland Park near Apollo, and on Aug. 24 in the Blairsville Borough Diamond.
