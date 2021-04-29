Beginning today, The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street will be featuring the artwork of senior art students at Indiana Area High School.
This year’s seniors who will have work on display are Gracie Agnello, Josephine Aljoe, Emma Cramer, Lexi Gibbons, Amna Kasi, Kaitlyn Marshall, Sophia McCabe, Lillian Nath, Allison Rutledge and Alyvia Stubbe.
This year, the opening reception on Saturday at the gallery will be invitation only and limited to the immediate family and friends of the talented and hard-working student artists.
Members of the public can view the work today through May 22, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please plan to stop for a visit to see the remarkable art created by the senior art students.