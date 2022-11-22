The Math Team from Indiana Area High School attended the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed High School Mathematics Competition at PennWest University Clarion on Nov. 3.
This year’s competition was attended by 213 students from 22 different school districts across the region. The team is coached by Dr. Scott Layden and is made up of advanced mathematics students from both the junior and senior high.
At this year’s competition, Indiana High School edged Mercyhurst Prep to take first place overall in the Team Category and received several individual honors as well. Chloe Williams earned the first-place overall individual award by answering 44 out 45 correct on the difficult competition exam. Luca Cosentino also received an award for earning fifth place overall among all individuals.
Indiana also placed three other students in the top 10 out of the 213 students in attendance: Gabe Kenning, sixth place; Ethan Colemen, seventh place; and James Mill, eighth place. Indiana plans to attend two more competitions at local universities that will be held throughout the school year.