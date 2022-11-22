IHS Math Team

Pictured in the front row, from left, are Sanderson Lin, Olivia Krimin, Luca Cosentino, Chloe Williams, Jenna McLaine, Amelia Rives and Hazel Cormier; middle row, Gabe Kenning, Ronnie Wang, Jacob VanLuven, Matthew Lin Xu and Vania Ali; and back row, James Mill, Alvin Liu, John Trevorrow, Izzy Yuha, Julia Runge, Ethan Coleman and Max Julin.

 Submitted photo

The Math Team from Indiana Area High School attended the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed High School Mathematics Competition at PennWest University Clarion on Nov. 3.

This year’s competition was attended by 213 students from 22 different school districts across the region. The team is coached by Dr. Scott Layden and is made up of advanced mathematics students from both the junior and senior high.