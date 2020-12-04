The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in grants to 155 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties.
Included is a $4,000 grant to the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, the second such grant this year to the society.
“Pennsylvania’s wonderful museums and historical societies continue to preserve and share the state’s rich history and culture through the stories they tell,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.
“These funds, awarded to museums and historical societies across commonwealth, at a time when many of our cultural and historical institution have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will help ensure these facilities are able to continue serving as educational resources for all Pennsylvanians.”
Those eligible for such grants must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
Most museums also received $4,000 grants, including the Cambria County, Clearfield County, Jefferson County, Ligonier Valley and Westmoreland County historical societies and Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.
Those given larger grants include Johnstown Area Heritage Association ($16,637) and Fort Ligonier Association ($14,560).