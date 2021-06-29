Indiana Area School District taxpayers have been guaranteed another year of property tax bills looking like the ones from the year before. And the year before that.
For a fifth straight year, the school board has set the rate at 15.36 mills, imposing no further burden on taxpayers but again relying on savings to cover a $1.3 million deficit.
The district’s revenue and expense figures are inflated for the budget year that starts Thursday.
Spending will increase from $56.2 million to $58.3 million (expenses four years ago totaled $55.3 million), largely because of the multi-million-dollar federal ESSER grant awarded to the district this year, said Business Manager Jared Cronauer.
He predicted that spending would roll back next year.
So would revenue, because ESSER is a one-time grant, Cronauer said. Income will jump from $54.8 million to $57 million, on the strength of $1.8 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The revenue number also reflects the largest boost in state funding in recent years, Cronauer said.
A month ago, the draft budget projected an increase of $125,000 but the legislature approved $527,000 more for Indiana in a state spending plan that awaits Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature.
The unexpected increase helped cut the projected $1.7 million deficit.
The shortfall would be covered from Indiana’s carryover money, the fund balance, that was predicted to stand at almost $8.8 million on Wednesday, when the fiscal year ends.
The district also collects a tax of 0.75 percent on earned income and net profits and 0.5 percent on real estate sales.
Along with the budget, the board approved discounts of $190.70 applied to the property tax bills for qualifying homestead and farmstead properties in the district.
The exclusion is finances by an allocation to the district of $1.03 million from the state’s casino gambling taxes and fees.
In other business, the school board:
• Authorized the enrollment of 3-year-old children in the district’s pre-kindergarten program if the sign-up of 4-year-olds comes short of the maximum of 40 students that would take part in the class.
“It’s brilliant to open this to 3-year-olds,” District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said. The program is conducted in two classrooms with no more than 20 students in each.
“This is the right step” to expanding early childhood learning, and supports the mission of “cradle to college learning,” he said.
• Authorized the administration to advertise for as many as three elementary school teachers. The number to actually be hired would depend on the final enrollment, especially the result of a survey of families for their preferences for allowing their children to return to the schools five days a week or to allow them to learn at home in online classes.
• Renewed the district’s dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
• Approved director Tamie Blank’s attendance at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association school leadership conference Sept. 27-29 in the Poconos at a cost to the district of $403 for registration plus expenses.
• Hired Courtney Henry as a summer learning camp tutor at $30 an hour.
• Renewed a contract with Gittings Protective Security, of Ebensburg, at a cost of $20,680 for the 2021-22 school year. Gittings’ work concentrates on health, safety and security strategies for the schools.