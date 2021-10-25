Anna Margita was crowned Indiana Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen, and Isaac Myers was crowned homecoming king during events on Friday, Oct. 8. The 2021 IHS homecoming court members who were nominated by their senior class are as follows: queen’s court, Gabriella Clark, Ally Conrad, Lily Cunningham, Melina Hilliard and Margita; and king’s court, Nyle Bajwa, Blake Hodak, Noah Hutton, Dylan Majernik and Myers.
