A Virginia-based coalition of technology educators has recognized Indiana Area Junior High School for the superiority of its STEM curriculum.
The International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) of Reston, Va., presented its international Program Excellence Award for outstanding contributions to students.
In partnership with Paxton/Patterson, a provider of classroom technology learning systems, the ITEEA annually presents its excellence awards for outstanding technology and engineering education to one of each program at elementary-, middle- and high-school levels in each state and internationally based on ITEEA International Center Agreements, making it one of the highest worldwide honors for such programs.
The honor for the junior high school follows a program excellence award presented in October by the Technology & Engineering Education Association of Pennsylvania.
IAJHS technology teachers Scott Herrington and Michael Dolges have facilitated this high-quality, award-winning learning environment.
They serve as models for their colleagues and proponents of advancing technological literacy for all, district officials said.