He didn’t have to raise his right paw and take the woof of office, but Axel, the new rookie of Indiana Borough Police Department was ceremonially installed Tuesday as the borough’s K-9 comfort officer.
In late winter, Axel was an unwanted mongrel in a Kentucky animal shelter. Nine months after being adopted into the home of borough Sgt. Jeff Hoag and his family, Axel is a trained and disciplined bringer of peace, safety and comfort when needed in times of strife.
Ordinarily, Police Chief Justin Shawl said, new officers are publicly inducted at borough council meetings. Because no more council sessions are scheduled before the end of the year, Shawl chose the next best public venue — the Indiana Area Junior High School Auditorium with about a hundred students there to cheer him on.
Axel, a black mouth cur mix, was sworn in by Mayor Joseph Trimarchi after Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi told of the dog’s unique value in the local law enforcement partnership.
Famously, K-9 cops sniff out drugs and bombs or track down missing people or fleeing suspects.
As importantly, K-9 Axel’s duties are to bring calm to victims, especially children, in stressful police situations, and to be the police department’s goodwill ambassador.
“K-9 Officer Axel is trained to provide comfort and security to the people of our community, including the victims of crime and other tragedies such as house fires,” Manzi said. “K-9 Axel will help comfort those folks that need reassurance that things will be OK.”
Axel, with a borough police badge etched with his name and rank, “Comfort K9,” prominently displayed on a tag on his collar, stood with Hoag as Trimarchi recited what a human Axel would be expected to vow.
“The badge you wear signifies that you will support and obey the mission and regulations governing the police department of the borough of Indiana,” the mayor said. “That you will conduct yourself with loyalty and devotion to the best of your ability, and that you will do so without reservation or prejudice. Congratulations, Axel!”
The ceremony doubled as the police department’s farewell to Trimarchi, who was named in February to finish the unexpired term of retired Mayor George Hood.
“Your trust and leadership elevated the ability of my office to meet ever present and escalating officer safety and community safety needs,” Schawl read from a letter of commendation to Trimarchi.
“All members of the Indiana Borough Police Department have benefited from your support and partnership. As Chief of Police, I have benefited from your support, partnership and friendship. Your confidence in us enabled a best police service effort to the community we serve.”