The Indiana community kicked off the holiday season on Friday with the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Parade and Festival kickoff, where Zach Karcher and the junior high spirit band from Indiana Area School District played festive music in front of the Christmas tree at IRMC Park on North Seventh Street.
Santa Claus was a special guest in the parade.
The fun continues on weekends through Dec. 19 in downtown Indiana and includes caroling, visits with Santa and other activities.
For more information, visit wonderfullifefestival.com.