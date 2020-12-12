For the second consecutive year, the Indiana law firm of Bonya Gazza & DeGory has been named to the list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News and World Report.
The magazine ranked the law firm both regionally and nationally in two practice areas: mining law and natural resources law. Regionally, the magazine gave the firm “tier one“ ratings in both categories. Nationally, the firm ranked “tier two“ in mining law and “tier three“ in natural resources law.
The law firm has been in continuous operation in Indiana since 1976.
Partners of the firm at 134 S. Sixth St. are John Bonya, Beverly Gazza, Stanley DeGory and Michael Smith.