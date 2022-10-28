Leader's Circle recipients

The Indiana County Leader’s Circle presented the 2022 ATHENA, Male Civic Leader and Female Civic Leader awards to three finalists during the Leader’s Circle’s dinner banquet Thursday at the Indiana Country Club. The recipient for the Male Civic Leader Award was Chris Adams, left; the recipient for the ATHENA Award was Sheila Hoover, center; and the recipient for the Female Civic Leader Award was Katie Rescenete, right.

 Photo courtesy Kris Mellinger

The Indiana County Leader’s Circle presented awards to three finalists who were nominated for the ATHENA, Male Civic Leader and Female Civic Leader categories at the 2022 Leader’s Circle dinner banquet Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.

Of the 12 finalists who were nominated, Sheila Hoover, nominated by Quota of Indiana, PA Inc. and First Commonwealth Bank, won the ATHENA Award; Katie Rescenete, nominated by Quota of Indiana, won the Female Civic Leader Award; and Chris Adams, nominated by First Commonwealth Bank, won the Male Civic Leader Award.