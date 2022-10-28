The Indiana County Leader’s Circle presented awards to three finalists who were nominated for the ATHENA, Male Civic Leader and Female Civic Leader categories at the 2022 Leader’s Circle dinner banquet Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.
Of the 12 finalists who were nominated, Sheila Hoover, nominated by Quota of Indiana, PA Inc. and First Commonwealth Bank, won the ATHENA Award; Katie Rescenete, nominated by Quota of Indiana, won the Female Civic Leader Award; and Chris Adams, nominated by First Commonwealth Bank, won the Male Civic Leader Award.
ATHENA Award recipients are selected for their professional achievements, community service activities and assistance to women in attaining leadership skills. Anyone is eligible for the award, which was first presented nationally in 1982 and in Indiana County in 1987.
The three finalists for Indiana’s 2022 ATHENA Award included Hoover; Sherene Hess, nominated by the Indiana Rotary Club; and Betsy Sarneso, nominated by Indiana Business and Professional Women.
“I am truly honored to be the recipient of this award,” Hoover said. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God for the opportunities that have been afforded to me throughout my lifetime.”
Hoover went on to thank First Commonwealth Bank, Quota of Indiana and her family for the support they’ve all given her in her professional and personal life.
“Indiana County has a history of strong leaders, many of whom are in this room, including past nominees and recipients of this award,” Hoover said. “And as leaders, we have a responsibility to develop and mentor younger generations into realizing their leadership potential. We need to take every opportunity to reach out and encourage growth in others, which starts with a simple conversation that can turn into a life-long friendship.”
Male and Female Civic Leader Award recipients are selected for demonstrating sustained volunteer service designed to improve the quality of life within the Indiana community.
The four finalists for Indiana’s 2022 Female Civic Leader Award included Rescenete; Helena Rados-Derr, nominated by S&T Bank; Sarah Mack Housholder Shaffer, nominated by Luther Chapel Lutheran Church; and Rose Strittmatter, nominated by First Commonwealth Bank.
“It’s truly an honor to be standing among some really phenomenal leaders in our community,” Rescenete said, holding back tears. “After reading everybody’s bios, it’s just an honor to see the type of community and the commitment that we have within our little, small town.”
Rescenete thanked Quota for her nomination, Marion Center Bank for being a supportive employer and her family for their support. She said she wouldn’t have been able to receive the award “if it wasn’t for my family, my friends and my faith.”
“The biggest thing I want to leave with you all is to have and develop an attitude of gratitude,” Rescenete said. “Helping people doesn’t always mean getting ahead, or a raise, or anything actually in return. It’s just simply a strongly and consistent association with greater happiness, and that means helping more people have positive outlooks, create positive emotions, improving people’s overall health, helping people deal with diversity and just building relationships.”
The five finalists for Indiana County’s 2022 Male Civic Leader Award included Adams; Vincent Hanig, nominated by S&T Bank; Jack Maguire, nominated by Saltsburg Area Historical Society; Chauncey Ross, nominated by Indiana Lions Club; and Wesley Wertz, nominated by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141 Indiana.
“Honestly, the other candidates, I was so humbled because I, too, read everyone’s profiles,” Adams said, “and just some amazing people doing some amazing work in Indiana County. And I’m really humbled and proud to be even mentioned among each one of you.”
Holding back tears, Adams thanked his mom, his wife and his family for the support they’ve given him throughout the years. Adams said his parents were the ones who inspired both him and his brother to follow in their footsteps by getting involved in the community and volunteering. He said as a teen and young adult, he replicated his parents’ service, but now, he hopes to be the one inspiring younger generations.
“My son’s in the crowd ... and I’ll tell you what, we have some amazing kids in our town that do tremendous stuff,” Adams said. “I’ve seen it through United Way this year. ... You get out. You just see the talent that’s out there. And I think that’s one of the reasons, too, why I do stuff like this — to be an example for our children so they can see how we give back to the communities so they someday replicate what we’re doing, too.”
Adams went on to thank First Commonwealth Bank, his employer, for supporting his volunteer initiatives and encouraging employees to give back to the community.
“My boss is here,” Adams jokingly continued. “By the way, if you get a chance ... it’s a good time for you guys to give me a little push with those guys and get a raise for me tonight.”
Since 2015, the Leader’s Circle Committee has used a panel of judges from outside Indiana or Pennsylvania to judge each award category (ATHENA and Male and Female Civic Leader), according to the Leader’s Circle event program.
The judges represent corporations and organizations that have leadership programs in their home communities. Each nominee is judged from an anonymous biographical profile. Judges use established numerical criteria to rate the biographical profiles of each nominee. The scores are tallied, and the top-scoring profile is selected as the recipient.