Indiana Borough’s Department of Public Works began picking up leaves raked to the curb Monday.
The borough said collection will take place, weather permitting, until the end of November.
Public Works officials said leaves should be raked toward the curb and the sidewalk so the borough’s vacuum can clean them up.
They also ask residents to please only put leaves in the pile. They said sticks and garden refuse will clog the leaf machine.
A ward-by-ward collection order is not currently in place, but may be put in place once the season is further along and there are more leaves needing picked up than there currently are.
The borough said it will share an update on the indianaboro.com website and on social media channels including the Borough of Indiana Facebook page, and with the borough’s media partners if or when that occurs.
All leaves will be taken to the Indiana County Recycling Center for composting.
Those with questions regarding leaf collection are asked to call the main borough office at (724) 465-6691 or send an email to contact-us@ indianaboro.com.