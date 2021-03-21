The Indiana Free Library has announced its lineup of free programs for the week of March 22.
MONDAY
3:00-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube. The class this week is “Going Shopping.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 11-noon: IFL American History Book Club: “The Moundbuilders,” by George R. Milner. For a Zoom invite, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Read Tolkien.”
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars. Read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the science collection. After story time, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones. The recorded video will be posted onto our IFL Facebook page and this website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
• 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Classics Book Club on Zoom — “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck. Over 75 years since its first publication, Steinbeck’s tale of commitment, loneliness, hope and loss remains one of America’s most widely read and taught novels. An unlikely pair, George and Lennie, two migrant workers in California during the Great Depression, grasp for their American Dream.
They hustle work when they can, living a hand-to-mouth existence. For George and Lennie have a plan: to own an acre of land and a shack they can call their own. When they land jobs on a ranch in the Salinas Valley, the fulfillment of their dream seems to be within their grasp. But even George cannot guard Lennie from the provocations, nor predict the consequences of Lennie’s unswerving obedience to the things George taught him.
Email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for a Zoom invite. You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving your copy through our GrabNGo service.
Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indiana freelibrary.org.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for kids 4-8 as the stories are longer and, usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of “Read Tolkien.”