The Indiana Free Library welcomes patrons back to the library’s Kite Flying Day at the ballfield at Blue Spruce Park on April 24. The rain date will be May 15.
The library will provide kites to build on site, or bring your own fancy kite to wow the crowd. Pack a picnic lunch.
The event is free. Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing are required.
The library will host the following free programs the week of March 29.
MONDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.in dianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube.
The class this week is “More Letters and Sounds.” For registration information, contact Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome.
The theme is “Crayon Week.”
• 7 p.m.: Points of Culture Series: Jolene Malloy: Pysanky Egg demonstration. Join library director Kate Gieger as she discusses and demonstrates how to make a Pysanky Egg and how local Jolene Malloy became interested in the craft.
Visit www.indianafreeli brary.org for the link to the Zoom discussion.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques, making a variety of different crafts.
The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars.
Read a story about stars in the current night sky, or grab a book from the science collection.
After story time, look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones.
The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page and this website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
For questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for kids ages 4-8 as the stories are longer and, usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.
We will continue the theme of “Crayon Week.”