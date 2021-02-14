The Indiana Free Library offers to following free programs next week.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. The class this week is “Numbers and Counting.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m.: We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club, “Doll Bones” by Holly Black (ages 10 to 14).
The book club is suitable for children ages 9 to 14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to non-fiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the Grab ‘N Go service.
Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least a day before the meeting to get a Zoom link to the discussion.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for kids birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Random Acts of Kindness.”
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars. We’ll read a story about stars in the current nights sky or grab a book from our science collection. After our story time, we’ll look at astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones.
The recorded video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. If you have any questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for kids 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually non-fiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue the theme of “Random Acts of Kindness”
o o o
Library staff reminds the public that free 1040 Tax forms are available in the lobby of the side entrance of the library.
o o o
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Libraries and Indiana Free Library are hosting an evening with Dr. Veronica Watson on Feb. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom, as she leads a conversation on the short stories of Frank Yerby.
Yerby (1916-1991) was the author of 33 novels and was the first African-American writer to sell more than a million copies of his work.
Watson is a professor English and director of graduate studies in literature and criticism. She is the author of the book “The Short Stories of Frank Yerby.”
Student attendance vouchers will be available. To join the conversation, visit https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/99226852881#success.