In addition to offering free library cards to every resident of Indiana County, patrons of the Indiana Free Library can now upgrade a regular paper library card for a plastic card that comes with a key fob.
There are four original designs available, which include two for children. View all the designs at www.indianafreelibrary.org to make your selection. The upgraded plastic card has a $2 fee for the adult green card and children’s rocket and rainbow cards, or for a $5 upgrade fee you can receive the gold VIP card to show your library support. These new sturdy plastic cards will grant you access to all digital offerings, which include Power Library, virtual book clubs, Gale courses and the cloudLibrary. Remember, any Indiana County resident can receive a free, two-year library card until December.
Email reference@indianafreelibrary.org with your selection. A library employee will call to set up a time to pick up your new card.