The Indiana Free Library is offering a lineup of free programs next week.
MONDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org; Facebook; YouTube. The second class is “Letters and Sounds.” For registration information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m.-noon: True Story Book Club, The Real Diana by Lady Colin Campbell
Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service. For a Zoom invitation to the monthly meeting, email iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. Our theme for this week is girls and women in sports.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook
Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars
A new astronomy program for all my fellow stargazers out there. Kids of all ages are welcome to join in this fun program about stars, our solar system, the universe and even the wonderful planet we live on. We’ll read a story about stars or grab a book from our science collection and share some knowledge about those twinkly things up there in the night sky.
After storytime, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones. Every once in a while, we’ll also gather at a local park and go on a star walk all together so we can share what we’ve learned and our love for the night sky
This program is free and open to the public like all our programs. The recorded video will be posted onto our IFL Facebook page and this website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. If you have any questions, email iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube
Thursdays are geared more for kids 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.
The library will continue its theme of girls and women in sports.