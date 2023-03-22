78026876

 Thinkstock

The Indiana Lions Club will open their 2023 season of buffet turkey dinner fundraisers Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. The meal will be from 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu remains the same as in past years: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetable, tossed salad, dressing, bread, cranberry sauce, gravy and dessert. The cost for this buffet meal is $13. We encourage all to come and eat in and enjoy this wonderful meal. Takeout will be available.