The Indiana Lions Club will open their 2023 season of buffet turkey dinner fundraisers Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. The meal will be from 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
The menu remains the same as in past years: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetable, tossed salad, dressing, bread, cranberry sauce, gravy and dessert. The cost for this buffet meal is $13. We encourage all to come and eat in and enjoy this wonderful meal. Takeout will be available.
The Pennsylvania Lions, of which our local Indiana club is a member of District 14-J, are celebrating their 100th anniversary, and will be holding its state convention in Indiana at the KCAC May 18 through 20. Members of clubs from all over Pennsylvania will converge at the center for three days of meetings, speakers, activities, meals and fun. Their service project for this convention is Lions Help Clean Up. The Lions will fill five-gallon buckets with cleaning supplies that can be used during a disaster. These buckets will be given to the Pennsylvania Lions Disaster Relief for distribution. Club members are asking the generous community dinner patrons to consider donating a cleaning item or items when they come to the turkey dinner. Your participation is completely voluntary, and acceptance of items will be made at the door. Donations will be added to those from other state clubs and are greatly appreciated. The group will run this collection at the April and May dinners also.