A man is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after being arrested Friday on warrants from Indiana and Butler counties.
Indiana Borough Police said Benjamin Whittington, 35, was located Friday at 12:12 p.m. along the 400 block of South 13th Street.
Officers said a search warrant of Whitttington’s person turned up heroin.
He was arraigned Friday afternoon before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and lodged in the county jail pending a preliminary hearing on March 30 at 11 a.m.