SCOTTDALE — An Indiana man with an extensive criminal record in Indiana County was jailed in Greensburg this week on accusations that he tried to steal two vehicles and fought with a police officer during a confrontation in southwestern Westmoreland County.
Corey Pandullo, 30, was held in Westmoreland County Prison with bond set at $25,000 and awaits court action on seven felony charges.
According to a published report, Richard Grabiak discovered Pandullo in the garage of his house along Loucks Avenue about 8 a.m. Wednesday and wielded a garden tool at Pandullo while Scottdale Borough police responded to the scene. Pandullo, who police said appeared to be under the influence of an unspecified substance, scuffled with and injured a Scottdale officer and ran around the outside of Grabiak’s house. Police said Pandullo returned to the garage, hopped behind the wheel of Grabiak’s sport utility vehicle and backed it over an embankment into a neighbor’s yard.
The Tribune Review reported that Pandullo then tried to steal a motorcycle from the back porch at Edward Swingle’s nearby house, then was confronted by Swingle as Pandullo tried to break in the front door of the house.
Swingle sent his German shepherd after Pandullo while he retrieved a handgun, then caught Pandullo trying to get into a house across the street and held him at gunpoint until more police officers arrived, according to the report.
Police charged him with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, escape, theft, receiving stolen property and attempted theft, along with ungraded counts of resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
Among Pandullo’s recent legal troubles in Indiana County are charges of criminal trespass and public drunkenness filed Jan. 25 by Indiana Borough police and held for trial Feb. 4 when he gave up his right to a hearing. Police said Pandullo tried to get into an apartment in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street and fled when he discovered the residents at home. Officers captured him when he tried to hide in a nearby creek bed.
Homer City Borough police charged Pandullo with possession of a controlled substance in a complaint filed Jan. 4 at Homer City District Court. A hearing is set for March 2.
On the charges stemming from the escapade in Scottdale, Pandullo has been ordered to appear March 3 for a preliminary hearing in a district court.